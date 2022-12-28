Reviewing Western Union (NYSE:WU) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western Union and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 8 6 0 0 1.43 HealthEquity 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $81.23, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Western Union.

This table compares Western Union and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $5.07 billion 1.04 $805.80 million $2.11 6.50 HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.88 -$44.29 million ($0.70) -87.90

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 17.78% 195.13% 9.39% HealthEquity -7.07% 2.82% 1.71%

Risk & Volatility

Western Union has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Union beats HealthEquity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

