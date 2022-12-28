Reviewing Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) & Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Corporación América Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Corporación América Airports has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación América Airports 10.85% 17.53% 3.45% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación América Airports 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporación América Airports presently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential downside of 18.56%. Given Corporación América Airports’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corporación América Airports is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación América Airports $706.90 million 1.93 -$117.75 million $0.81 10.31 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fuse Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corporación América Airports.

Summary

Corporación América Airports beats Fuse Science on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

