RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RESAAS Services Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of RESAAS Services stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. RESAAS Services has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

