Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.43. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.53 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Thomas G. Conforti purchased 8,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,032.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

