RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $207.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.74. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $277,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.