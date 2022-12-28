Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $171.40 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $171.40 million and $216,730.38 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,970,189,584 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars.

