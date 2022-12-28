Radix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $415,317.93 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $171.96 million and approximately $415,317.93 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,970,657,206 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

