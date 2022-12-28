Radio Caca Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.21 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $56.88 million and $3.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.01488676 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008036 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018584 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.01727090 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

