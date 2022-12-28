QUASA (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $128,426.48

QUASA (QUA) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $98.66 million and $128,426.48 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00178629 USD and is up 57.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,576.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.