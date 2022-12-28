Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for FedEx Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $177.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in FedEx by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

