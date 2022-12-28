ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.1%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.54. 1,688,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,870,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.