ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.54. 1,688,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,870,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
