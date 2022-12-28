ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.54. 1,688,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,870,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $5,122,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

