Premia (PREMIA) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $49,037.46 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003928 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

