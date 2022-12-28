Polygon Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $6.85 billion and approximately $190.94 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.78 or 0.05212570 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495662 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.90 or 0.29368205 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
