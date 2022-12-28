Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Up 2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 316,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,123,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.