PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 2,186 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $58,147.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 543,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

