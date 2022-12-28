Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.67. Approximately 398,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 401,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

