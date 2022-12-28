Origin Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.71 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.71 million and $8.66 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05223853 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00496308 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,895.52 or 0.29407458 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,703,566 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.