Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOFPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded up 0.22 on Wednesday, hitting 6.93. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.55. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of 5.36 and a 1 year high of 8.08.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

