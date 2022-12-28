Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ontology has a total market cap of $135.91 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.11 or 0.07257257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008128 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022871 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.