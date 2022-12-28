Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Achieves $133.71 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $133.71 million and $7.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.26 or 0.07189861 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008043 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

