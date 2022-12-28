OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
