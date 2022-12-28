Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.89 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $206.61 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.96 or 0.07244920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0364146 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,863,653.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

