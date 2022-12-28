Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.90 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $202.98 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.93 or 0.07190267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008010 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0364146 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,863,653.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.