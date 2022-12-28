NXM (NXM) Price Hits $37.64 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $248.19 million and $62,848.67 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $37.64 or 0.00226053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037521 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.45593907 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,198.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

