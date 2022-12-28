Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NMZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 7,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,976. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.