Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NMZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 7,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,976. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,584,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

