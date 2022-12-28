Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $967,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.