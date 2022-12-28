Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.93.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
