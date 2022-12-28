Next Level Private LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Altria Group makes up 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,643. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

