NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.19 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $52.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00008117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35256008 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $36,041,315.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

