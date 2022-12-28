NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Investec raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.