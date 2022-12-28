Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.75 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

