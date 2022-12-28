MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in December

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MTN Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,346. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.
MTN Group Company Profile
