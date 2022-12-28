Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.58

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 533187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Mogo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Further Reading

