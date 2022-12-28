MKT Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

