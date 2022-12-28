Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Price Performance
Shares of MMSMY stock remained flat at $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile
