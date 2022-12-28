Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.35 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $46.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

