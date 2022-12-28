MinePlex Price Up 8.4% This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,179,649 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

