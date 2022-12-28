Millennium Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002653 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $47,670.82 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Millennium Sapphire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Millennium Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Millennium Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.