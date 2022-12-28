Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 6.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. 132,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 272,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Bharucha acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Bharucha acquired 7,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $142,400. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

