Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 6.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. 132,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 272,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Bharucha acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Bharucha acquired 7,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $142,400. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.