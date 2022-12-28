Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Down 0.5%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.29. 178,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 495,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at $1,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 872.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 292,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 262,012 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,270,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 222,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

