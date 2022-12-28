Metawar (METAWAR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $152.33 million and $3.23 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00077739 USD and is up 34.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

