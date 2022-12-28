McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.97. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

