Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mastermind Price Performance
OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 1,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,844. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Mastermind has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.67.
Mastermind Company Profile
