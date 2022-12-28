Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 1,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,844. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Mastermind has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

