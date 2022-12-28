MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $58.38 million and $190,897.94 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

