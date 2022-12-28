Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 18,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.