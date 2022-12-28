Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.20

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 154013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).
Longboat Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
