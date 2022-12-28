Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Down 0.3%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, HSBC raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

