Kin (KIN) Price Down 16% This Week

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Kin has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $250,243.20 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007906 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.73 or 0.05408062 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00496315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars.
