KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 2,852 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

