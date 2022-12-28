K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 14,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

