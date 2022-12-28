K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $594,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

